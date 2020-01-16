Telstra's Programmable Network integrates with Equinix ECX Fabric

Telstra's Programmable Network (TPN) is leveraging Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric) to enable customers to create private multicloud network connections to cloud providers. The on-demand multicloud network connectivity to more than 170 service providers will be available in 38 Equinix markets globally.



The Equinix ECX Fabric is a software-defined interconnection service that enables any business to connect between its own distributed infrastructure and that of any other business, including the world's largest network service and cloud providers, on Platform Equinix. Telstra's API integration with ECX Fabric enables streamlined access to the world's largest cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cloud on Platform Equinix via global, software-defined interconnection.



Telstra's TPN is a software-defined network service platform designed to help businesses embrace digital transformation and quickly respond to customers and changing market dynamics with next-generation agility, flexible consumption of services and automated provisioning of network services. Telstra provides a wide range of network, security, cloud and application services that can be managed via a customer portal with a single unified view or customer systems interfaced via APIs.



"As customers scale delivery of their enterprise applications by leveraging leading cloud providers across new markets, the deeper integration of Telstra Programmable Network (TPN)—our SDN platform—with Platform Equinix provides our customers a unique ability to provision cloud connectivity services within minutes to 170 providers across 38 locations globally. TPN allows our customers to build secure, reliable and predictable performance for their applications, which in turn drives acceleration of business outcomes through improved employee productivity," states Sanjay Nayak, Product and Service Design Director, Global Connectivity and Platforms, Product and Technology, Telstra.





