Telkomsel deploys Metaswitch Unified Communications platform

Telkomsel, the largest wireless carrier in Indonesia with more than 178 million subscribers, has selected Metaswitch’s MaX UC portfolio to enable it to offer Unified Communications and Collaboration services.



The new services will be underpinned by Telkomsel’s Advance Communication Enterprise Suite, its new virtual PBX solution also based on Metaswitch, ensuring rapid deployment of its cloud-based telephony applications.



The deployment uses full-stack solution from Metaswitch, including Clearwater Core IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem), Perimeta SBC (Session Border Controller) and MTAS (Mobile Telephony Application Server), while also connecting to an existing Metaswitch Rhino TAS deployed at full scale in Telkomsel’s mobile network.





“Telkomsel required a differentiated mobile solution that can help ensure long-term customer loyalty and offer a sustainable competitive advantage in the fast-growing Indonesian business market,” said Metaswitch CMO Ian Maclean. “Teaming up with Lintas Teknologi, Metaswitch is helping to meet the needs of Telkomsel customers by delivering innovative business solutions that provide users with a market-leading experience with the quality and reliability demanded by the increasingly mobile enterprise.”