Telia Carrier signs Mexico's Gigacable for IP Transit and backbone

Telia Carrier will supply IP Transit and backbone services to Gigacable, one of Mexico’s leading broadband and Cable TV providers, to provide dedicated Internet access to its consumer and enterprise businesses in Mexico.



Telia Carrier expanded into Mexico in the Spring of 2018, providing wholesale IP Transit, Ethernet, IPX, and Cloud Connect for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), content and cloud providers in the region.



“We’ve seen a huge demand in Mexico for our IP Transit and Cloud Connect services, and have many customers in the region, including mobile operators, local access providers, and ISPs, amongst others,” said Luis Velasquez, Mexico business manager, Telia Carrier. “Up until recently, ISPs and operators in the region have had limited options to help them meet their subscribers’ needs. With our formidable IP backbone, Telia Carrier can directly serve those mid-size ISPs, looking for higher-bandwidth solutions that will enable them to deliver better services and cloud connectivity to the Mexican market.”





