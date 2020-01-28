Telecom Fiji picks Oracle to modernize customer engagement

Telecom Fiji is working with Oracle Communications to better serve their customers, orchestrate memorable events, and develop new revenue streams.



Specifically, Telecom will deploy Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management, Oracle Communications Order and Service Management, Oracle Communications Network Charging and Control, Oracle Field Service Cloud, Oracle Live Experience Cloud, and Oracle Marketing Cloud as part of the Oracle Digital Experience for Communications suite, to enable a transformative digital customer experience coupled with communications-grade modern monetization and service fulfillment. The solution is delivered on Oracle Private Cloud Appliance and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and will be implemented and managed by Oracle Communications Consulting, the trusted partner of hundreds of service providers around the world.



"As service providers transform their end-to-end processes, they're seeking more connected customer experiences and ways to engage via new digital channels," said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Communications. "Innovative service providers like Telecom are reimagining communications by adopting real-time, scalable solutions to bring new services to market and simplify and automate their business."



