T-Mobile US added 1.9M subs in Q4 2019

T-Mobile US had 1.9 million total net additions in Q4 2019, the 27th quarter in a row with more than 1 million total net additions. For full-year 2019, T-Mobile had 7.0 million total net additions, including 4.5 million branded postpaid net additions - beating its increased customer guidance range of 4.1 to 4.3 million for the full-year 2019.



T-Mobile's total customer base was 86.0 million at year-end 2019, an increase of approximately 53 million since T-Mobile launched the Un-carrier in 2013.



“T-Mobile delivered another incredible fourth quarter with strong customer growth, despite a very competitive environment - and we did it while lighting up the country's first nationwide 5G network and working to close our merger with Sprint,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “7 million net customers have chosen to join the Un-carrier movement in 2019, and they are choosing T-Mobile because we treat them right, we eliminate their pain points, and we are changing the rules of this industry for customers everywhere."









T-Mobile is offering two new 5G phones: the exclusive OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G. Both units are ready to use Sprint’s 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz) when available from the New T-Mobile if the merger closes.



5G access costs the same as LTE.



“5G is here on a nationwide scale. This is a HUGE step towards 5G for All,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “While Dumb and Dumber focus on 5G for the (wealthy) Few, launching in just a handful of cities — and forcing customers into their most expensive plans to get 5G — we’re committed to building broad, deep nationwide 5G that people and businesses can access at no extra cost with the New T-Mobile … and today is just the start of that journey.” T-Mobile activated commercial 5G service using its 600 MHz spectrum. T-Mobile 5G is now active across its nationwide network, covering more than 200 million people and more than 5,000 cities and towns.T-Mobile is offering two new 5G phones: the exclusive OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G. Both units are ready to use Sprint’s 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz) when available from the New T-Mobile if the merger closes.5G access costs the same as LTE.“5G is here on a nationwide scale. This is a HUGE step towards 5G for All,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “While Dumb and Dumber focus on 5G for the (wealthy) Few, launching in just a handful of cities — and forcing customers into their most expensive plans to get 5G — we’re committed to building broad, deep nationwide 5G that people and businesses can access at no extra cost with the New T-Mobile … and today is just the start of that journey.”