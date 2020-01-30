Thursday, January 30, 2020

State of NFV: Telco Cloud Integration

State of NFV Resource Site and Report: https://ngi.how/nfv-20



The cost to operate a network is much higher than the cost to initially deploy a network says Ben Baker, Senior Director, Cloud/SP Marketing at Juniper Networks. Service providers realize they need more agility and speed. Juniper Networks is working with SPs to virtualize service delivery points farther out to the edge while keeping management and control centralized.



