State of NFV Resource Site and Report: https://ngi.how/nfv-20
The cost to operate a network is much higher than the cost to initially deploy a network says Ben Baker, Senior Director, Cloud/SP Marketing at Juniper Networks. Service providers realize they need more agility and speed. Juniper Networks is working with SPs to virtualize service delivery points farther out to the edge while keeping management and control centralized.
Thursday, January 30, 2020
State of NFV: Telco Cloud Integration
State of NFV Resource Site and Report: https://ngi.how/nfv-20