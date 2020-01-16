STACK to build another 32MW data center in Silicon Valley

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE will expand its data center campus in San Jose, California with a new 32MW, 240,000-square-foot data center. As with the rest of the campus, the new building is expected to be served through PG&E’s Direct Access program, which enables STACK to procure energy from renewable sources on behalf of its clients.



STACK’s Silicon Valley development is the fourth expansion project to take place since the company’s launch in 2019. The Silicon Valley development follows several projects announced by STACK in 2019, which support the Company’s commitment to building capacity in key markets to support its clients’ evolving growth trajectories:





October 2019: STACK announced its expansion into a new market, New Albany, Ohio, via the acquisition of a purpose-built, Tier III data center. STACK’s New Albany campus includes development land that has the potential to add an additional 32MW of capacity

September 2019: STACK announced plans for a 60+MW expansion of its Portland data center campus, currently under development

June 2019: STACK announced plans for a 20+MW, multi-story data center adjacent to its existing facility in Chicago, also currently under development





“As home to a number of the world’s leading technology companies, Silicon Valley is undoubtedly one of the most compelling markets in the world for data center investment,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK. “We consider our ability to deliver cost-efficient, renewable energy to be extremely important in this market where our clients are seeking strategic proximity. We’re confident that our newest development will help our clients fulfill critical business requirements in a world-class facility.”