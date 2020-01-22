STACK plans 125-acre Hyperscale Data Center Campus in Virginia

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE and Peterson Companies, one of the largest privately-owned real estate development companies in the Washington D.C. region, plans to develop a data center campus in Manassas, Virginia.



The 125-acre, multi-phase development will eventually offer more than 250 MW of critical load for flexible build-to-suit facilities to serve large data center users in the Northern Virginia market.



The 25-acre initial phase of the project will deliver 700,000 square feet, serving 72 MW of critical capacity beginning as early as the end of 2020.



“Northern Virginia continues to be the largest, most important data center market in the world, and we are excited to partner with Peterson on this opportunity,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK.



“Prince William County offers robust power infrastructure and low latency connectivity within one of the densest concentrations of fiber networks in the world. This, in combination with the low total costs of ownership available in this market, enables us to offer an especially attractive value proposition to clients.”



“We are excited to partner with STACK to bring this 125-acre, 4 million plus square foot data center campus online,” stated Taylor O. Chess, President of Development for Peterson Companies. “STACK’s data center expertise combined with Peterson’s expertise in working with local jurisdictions and utilities to develop complex projects makes for a powerful team, as evidenced by the fact that we already have four pad sites cleared and graded.”





