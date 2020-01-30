Spectra7 and Molex showcase 400G Active Copper Interconnects

Spectra7 Microsystems and Molex showcased 400 Gbps Active Copper Cables (ACCs) at DesignCon in the Santa Clara, California.



Molex recently began shipping its Passive Copper QSFP-DD (Quad Small Form Factor–Double Density) Cable Assemblies in volume production and the same customers are asking for Active Copper versions for longer lengths.



"Spectra7 has created a compelling solution to address the dramatically increasing power and cost of data center interconnects," said Greg Walz, advanced technical marketing manager, Molex. “We are seeing significant interest from our largest customers for 400 Gbps ACCs with Spectra7 technology and are pleased to be showcasing this product at DesignCon 2020.”



"Molex is a technology and market leader in the hyperscale interconnect market," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "The adoption of our 400 Gbps GaugeChanger™ technology by Molex is a significant milestone in the coming volume deployment of GaugeChanger™, our data center product line."



