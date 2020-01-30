Spectra7 and Luxshare demo 400G with OSFP Active Copper Cables

Spectra7 Microsystems and Luxshare-ICT demonstrated OSFP format Active Copper Cables (ACCs) using Spectra7 technology in a live demo passing 400Gbps Ethernet traffic generated by a 12.6 Tbps switch.



Luxshare-ICT, which offers high performance interconnects and cable assemblies, has chosen Spectra7’s GaugeChanger technology for integration into this new line of OSFP Active Copper Cables. The embedded Spectra7 GC2502 Linear EQ Chips dramatically increase the length of standard copper cables by almost 3 times. This enables a significant number of cables in the 3 to 7m range to remain copper-based instead of having to switch to optical solutions which are dramatically higher in power and cost.



“Spectra7 continues its leadership in helping to drive the future of the data center interconnects industry, and we are proud to be collaborating with them to demonstrate next-generation high-speed solutions,” said Jinhua Chen, Enterprise GM at Luxshare-ICT. “Our continued collaboration with Spectra7 highlights our vision to build relationships that benefit our customers, partners, and provide flexible solutions to their toughest challenges.”



“Luxshare is a dynamic technology and market leader in the data center interconnect market," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "Their adoption of our GaugeChanger™ technology has already led to the first 25G deployment in China in 2019 and we are now well on our way to significant 400G deployments in the US in 2020."



The demo was conducted at DesignCon this week in Santa Clara, California.



