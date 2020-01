SpaceX successfully launched 60 more of its Starlink satellites -- its third launch of Starlink satellites to date.



The launch used a Falcon 9 first stage that had previously flown on a Starlink mission in May 2019, the Iridium-8 mission in January 2019, and on the Telstar 18 launch in September 2018. The Falcon 9 was successfully retrieved on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship in the Atlantic.