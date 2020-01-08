Source Photonics appoints Weiming Li as CEO

Source Photonics announced the appointment of Weiming Li as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, replacing Doug Wright, who resigned from the company.



Prior to joining Source Photonics as a General Manager from 2007 to 2013, Li served as VP Operations and GM at Auxora Networks. He also held the positions of VP Manufacturing of Photop Group & GM of Photop Koncent, located in Fuzhou, China. In addition, he served as VP of Business Development at Oplink. Prior to these posts, Li held various positions in General Management, Technology Strategy, and Product Development in various fiber optic, industrial automation, and machinery industries in both the US and in China. Li holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Chong Qing University in China, and a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Systems Control from San Jose State University.



“Mr. Li is an experienced executive with extensive telecom industry experience and a diverse operational background,” said Jiang Run, a director for Source Photonics and a partner for the lead investor in the company. “He has also served as General Manager of Source Photonics China between 2007 to 2013. We are confident that Mr. Li will provide the leadership necessary to take the company to the next level of success.”



