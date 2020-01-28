SoftBank to offer 128 Technology's SD-WAN

SoftBank will enterprise customers a tunnel-free, managed SD-WAN solution from 128 Technology. The service is being branded as “SD-WAN Type X”.



128 Technology said that by eliminating tunnels, its 128T Networking Platform and Session Smart Router will more effectively route network traffic to better pathways when there is network congestion, increasing both connectivity and bandwidth. Additionally, SoftBank’s “SD-WAN Type X” offering reduces complexity and operations costs by eliminating firewalls and VPNs and by cutting cloud rental costs. The 128T Networking Platform also is designed around a “Zero-Trust” security model, so enterprise customers that are transferring large amounts of sensitive data over their network can rest assured that it will remain protected, reducing the risk of security breaches.



“By utilizing our SD-WAN solution, SoftBank’s enterprise customers will be able to connect users with great experiences by efficiently delivering applications and resources that drive today’s businesses forward,” said Tim Ziemer, Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Business Development at 128 Technology. “We’re very excited to expand our presence in Japan and look forward to providing agile WAN connectivity to SoftBank customers that delivers enhanced security, performance and agility.”