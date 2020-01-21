SK Telecom expands Project xCloud

SK Telecom is expanding support for Project xCloud, which is Microsoft’s game streaming technology that allows gamers to play Xbox games directly from the cloud on mobile devices while connected to the internet.



Specifically, SK Telecom and Microsoft will increase the number of games for Project xCloud preview in Korea from 29 (as of November 2019) to 85 titles, including homegrown Korea-developed favorites such as “Black Desert” and “Tera.” And around 40 of these games will provide Korean subtitles or voice-overs, and more games that support the Korean language will be added to the preview over time.



As an exclusive business operating partner of Project xCloud, SK Telecom launched the public preview for Project xCloud in Korea in October 2019 for its selected customers. At present, public previews for Project xCloud are being provided in the United States, United Kingdom and Korea. According to Microsoft, Project xCloud preview participants in Korea are on average spending 1.75 times more time gaming and revisiting three times more compared to the participants in the United States and United Kingdom.



“Our partnership with SK Telecom has played a valuable role in helping Microsoft reach new, mobile-first gamers while also learning more about delivering high-quality game streaming through 5G networks,” said Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President of Project xCloud. “As we enter the next phase of our preview in Korea, it is critical for us to have a strong partnership with a respected company like SK Telecom to push the technology forward.”