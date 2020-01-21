Sequans opens 5G design center in Israel

Paris-based Sequans Communications S.A. announced the expansion of its research and development resources in Israel with the opening of a new design center for the purpose of accelerating Sequans’ 5G new product development.



Sequans' new team is mainly focused on the development of 5G broadband and critical IoT products that will complement its existing massive IoT products, including the company’s flagship Monarch and Calliope platforms. The 5G products Sequans is readying for production include its 5G-compliant Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT chip announced in 2019 that will address the massive IoT market, and the coming new Taurus 5G chip that will address the broadband and critical IoT markets.



“Our new R&D center in Israel has been established to accelerate our ongoing 5G development and is a reflection of our commitment to keep our IoT products at the leading edge with best-in-class performance and lowest cost,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “Our 5G knowledge will be leveraged and augmented by this new team of experts who will ensure that we get across the goal line and get our new 5G products to market according to plan.”