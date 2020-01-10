Senator proposes to limit U.S. intelligence sharing in countries with Huawei 5G networks

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) introduced a bill that would prohibit the United States from sharing intelligence with countries that permit the operation of Huawei's 5G networks within their borders.



"The United States shouldn't be sharing valuable intelligence information with countries that allow an intelligence-gathering arm of the Chinese Communist Party to operate freely within their borders. I urge our allies around the world to carefully consider the consequences of dealing with Huawei to their national interests," states Senator Cotton.