Semtech debuts LoRa transceiver for Smart Home IoT sensors

Semtech introduced a transceiver designed for battery-powered LPWAN based smart home, community and consumer applications. The new Semtech LoRa Smart Home transceiver provides low power, broad coverage for indoor and neighborhood area IoT devices connecting to sensors and actuators for safety, environmental and convenience use cases. The company said its design will power sensors with multi-year operation. It features 600nA of sleep current and 4.6 mA of active receive current consumption.



Key Product Features of LoRa Smart Home (LLCC68)





High sensitivity to -126 dBm

+22 dBm output power with high efficiency PA

System works well even when the signal is 10dB below noise

Minimal external BOM/matching

Small size foot print, 24-pin 4x4

Works with existing LoRaWAN-based gateways

<5 mA RX consumption current

25 mA TX @ +14dBm

Integrated DC-DC and LDO

Supports LoRaWAN and other protocols





“With its simple and flexible network architecture, Semtech’s new LoRa® Smart Home device offers a unique opportunity to accelerate the consumer adoption of smart home connected solutions. As an end-to-end solution, or as a complement to Wi-Fi, LoRa Smart Home broadens smart home solutions by enabling connectivity for low cost and battery powered end points both indoors and outdoors,” said Pedro Pachuca, Director of IoT Wireless in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “The new LoRa Smart Home device provides a flexible and cost effective solution for low latency smart home applications, including smart key locks and lighting, enabling low cost network extension and providing a bridge to the many LoRaWAN®-based B2B and B2C solutions available in the IoT market today.”