Samsung to acquire TWS, a network integrator in U.S. market

Samsung Electronics Co. agreed to acquire TeleWorld Solutions (TWS), a privately-owned network services provider headquartered in Chantilly, VA.



TWS provides network design, testing and optimization services to mobile service and cable operators, equipment OEMs and other companies across the U.S. The company has network builds associated with 5G and 4G LTE underway in the U.S.



Samsung Electronics said the service offerings and customers of TWS complement its own growth among networks infrastructure clients. Key competencies include radio frequency (RF) and network design service—as well as installation, testing, and optimization services—TWS will continue to serve its existing customers and clients they currently support with Samsung. The TWS leadership team will continue to manage the business and, together with Samsung, address the network upgrade cycle occurring in the U.S.“The acquisition of TWS will enable us to meet mobile carriers’ growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities to our customers,” said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will continue to drive innovation in communications technology, while providing optimization services for network deployments that accelerate U.S. 5G network expansion.”“Everyone at TeleWorld Solutions is excited to be part of the Samsung family,” said Shervin Gerami, CEO of TeleWorld Solutions. “The advent of 5G and the amount of new spectrum coming into the U.S. market requires scale and innovation for the next generation of wireless technologies. Joining forces with Samsung will accelerate innovation to help our customers fulfill their needs for network strategy, deployment, and automation.”http://www.teleworldsolutions.com