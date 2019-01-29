RTI to terminate transpacific cables at Equinix

RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd. has selected Equinix IBX data centers to extend their connectivity solutions in Tokyo, Japan, and Sydney, Australia.
RTI and its affiliates will soon be completing construction on several new high-fibre capacity cables that will land on Guam. Equinix termination points that are currently live include the following two cable routes:
Japan-Guam-Australia South Cable System (JGA South) connecting Sydney and Guam with termination into Equinix SY4 IBX in Sydney and with a branch to Australia's Sunshine Coast.
Japan-Guam-Australia North Cable System (JGA North) connecting Tokyo and Guam with termination into Equinix TY2 IBX in Tokyo.
"JGA South's initial design capacity of 36 Tbps empowers our customers with unrivaled scalability that will seamlessly interconnect Equinix's campuses in Sydney and Tokyo. Content users of any size can now quickly connect to us across the campus, easily transmit their content over the fastest path between Sydney and Tokyo, and rest assured that their content is being delivered safely and securely," stated Russ Matulich, Chief Executive Officer, RTI.
Japan-Guam-Australia North Cable to offer 24 Tbps
JGA North’s submersible repeaters were manufactured by NEC Corporation and the submarine cable was manufactured by OCC Corporation. JGA North lands in Minami Boso, Chiba, and is extended by terrestrial dark fibers to two neutral world-class data centers in Tokyo.
JGA North will land at the Gateway Network Connections facility in Guam. Announced in June 2019 through a strategic partnership between RTI and GTA, GNC is Guam’s first combined neutral cable landing station and data center, providing seamless interconnection for both existing and new cables between and among Asia, Australia, and the United States.
NEC selected for 96 Tbps SxS cable from Guam to California
The project is commissioned by RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd. (RTI-C).
Russ Matulich, RTI-C’s CEO, acknowledged this important milestone stating, “The addition of SxS complements our more than $500 million of investments towards ensuring the fastest connectivity between essential neutral POPs in Asia, Australia and the United States. SxS will seamlessly interconnect with our HK-G, JGA North, JGA South and SEA-US cable systems in a new purpose-built, RTI-owned facility in Guam. SxS strongly positions RTI to provide large-scale connectivity for our customers for years to come.”
RTI-C is headquartered in Singapore, and RTI is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
