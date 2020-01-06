Qualcomm intros dual-MAC Wi-Fi chip for cars

Qualcomm introduced a Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.1 chip for automotive applications.



The dual-MAC Qualcomm Automotive Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth combination chip (QCA6595AU) is designed to deliver 1 Gbps performance. It is complementary to the Qualcomm Automotive Wi-Fi 6 dual-MAC chip (QCA6696), which can reach nearly 1.8 Gbps of throughput, as well as to the Wi-Fi 5 single MAC chip (QCA6574AU), which offers up to 867 Mbps of throughput.



The QCA6595AU offers 2x2 multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) 5 GHz and 1x1 single-input, single-output (SISO) 2.4 GHz dual-band simultaneous (DBS) operation. The combination of MIMO plus SISO can offer high-speed 5GHz Wi-Fi throughout the vehicle, while supporting legacy 2.4 GHz devices and high-quality Bluetooth. Up to 32 clients can be connected with improved WPA3 protocols for increased security.







The QCA6595AU also supports high data rate Wi-Fi 5 connections to external access points for automotive services, such as vehicle diagnostics, software updates and automatic check-ins when pulling up to dealerships. Bluetooth 5.1 includes support for Bluetooth Smart Long Range, Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Angle of Departure (AoD) for advanced device direction finding to achieve sub-meter relative location accuracy. Additionally, when paired with Qualcomm® Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms or Qualcomm® Snapdragon Automotive Wireless Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies Wi-Fi chips benefit from Internet Protocol Acceleration (IPA) hardware, offloading the Snapdragon platform and solutions from Internet Protocol (IP) firewall and routing responsibilities for the Wi-Fi data path, allowing the processor to be available for other infotainment or telematics applications.“With in-vehicle experiences advancing at a rapid rate for drivers and passengers, automakers expect robust, low-latency connectivity options beyond the premium segment,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “As the automotive industry’s first MIMO and SISO Dual MAC Wi-Fi 5 combo solution, the QCA6595AU offers a great mix of features and performance, demonstrating Qualcomm Technologies’ commitment to offering the most complete portfolio of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products to the automotive industry.”