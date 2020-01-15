Pivotal Commware ships 5G repeater for window mounting

Pivotal Commware announced the commercial shipment of its 28 GHz Pivotal Echo 5G subscriber repeater to a Tier 1 mobile network operator in the United States. The unit acts as a wireless portal between indoor and outdoor environment, facilitating the delivering of fixed wireless access (FWA) to homes and enterprises by a mobile operator.



The Echo 5G is a self-installable, on-the-window, precision beamforming repeater designed to counteract mmWave penetration, reflection, and structural shadowing losses so it can gently flood an interior with mmWave signal.



“Pivotal and its customers believe that the immersive 5G experiences people and businesses want in media, health, retail and so much more, are possible only with the massive bandwidth available at mmWave frequencies,” said Brian Deutsch, CEO of Pivotal Commware. “Echo 5G has solved the mmWave indoor penetration challenge. Now, mmWave license holders worldwide can boost their service to its full potential.”Pivotal’s next product, an outdoor network repeater called Pivot 5G, will be introduced in the first half of 2020.http://www.pivotalcommware.com