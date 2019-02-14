ONF marks first deployment of Open Source Mobile Evolved Packet Core

T-Mobile (Poland) has deployed ONF’s Open Mobile Evolved Core (OMEC) open source platform in its production network. Specifically, T-Mobile Poland is using OMEC’s gateway control, user plane and billing components to deliver a Fixed Mobile Substitution (FMS) service to its customers. The OMEC components provide all the necessary features and standard 3GPP interfaces for interconnecting to T-Mobile’s existing base stations, mobility management entities and lawful intercept platforms.



The ONF launched OMEC in 2019, making available the first production-grade, disaggregated, control-user plane separated (CUPS), 3GPP-compliant open source mobile core solution that can run on containers, virtual machines or bare metal. It provides a cornerstone for the ONF‘s COMAC (Converged Multi-Access and Core) project, developed to bring convergence to operators’ mobile and broadband access and core networks. It is based on and paired with COMAC Reference Design, which is now available for ONF Member review and feedback.



T-Mobile’s OMEC deployment highlights:





Complete connectivity, billing and charging capabilities

3GPP Release 13 compatibility

Supports a large number of subscribers with a high-performance DPDK based dataplane

Optimized for lightweight cost-effective fixed-mobile substitution service deployments





The OMEC project, which is being developed in collaboration with Sprint, is built using an NFV (Network Function Virtualization) architecture that is optimized for Intel platforms and tested for scale. OMEC is compliant with the 3GPP architecture, includes the following EPC and Charging components:



SGW-C, PGW-C (Includes embedded PCEF), SGW-U, PGW-U, MME, HSS, HSS Database, Diameter Capability, PCRF, Forwarding Policy Control SDN Controller, CTF, CDF, SGX Billing Router

Operational tools, including CLI, Logging and Statistics Interface APIs to VNFs

DPDK based traffic generator for testing S1u and Sgi user planes

CI/CD tools for deployment automation for bringing up core network VNFs, associated networking, package installation, provisioning, and configuration. ONF is also launching an Open Mobile Evolved Core (OMEC) project, leveraging its earlier work for its Central Office Re-architected as a Data Center (CORD) initiative, and serving as an ‘upstream project’ to the newly launched COMAC project.The OMEC project, which is being developed in collaboration with Sprint, is built using an NFV (Network Function Virtualization) architecture that is optimized for Intel platforms and tested for scale. OMEC is compliant with the 3GPP architecture, includes the following EPC and Charging components: