NTT Ltd. creates Global Data Centers division

NTT Ltd.has created a new Global Data Centers division that ranks as data center platforms in the world, now with over 160 data centers spanning more than 20 countries and regions. The new business unit incorporates e-shelter, Gyron, Netmagic, NTT Indonesia Nexcenter, RagingWire and other data center companies that formerly sat under the NTT Communications brand.



The new Global Data Centers division, under the leadership of Ryuichi Matsuo, consists of four regions that cover Americas, APAC, EMEA and India. The leaders who will run the regional data center affiliate companies are Doug Adams (Americas), Takahiro Nagata (APAC), Florian Winkler (EMEA) and Sharad Sanghi (India). The global function leadership team members are Takahiro Wada (Business Management), Kevin Dalton (Construction and Engineering), Kei Ito (Data Center Asset co.), Adam Tamburini (Hyperscale Sales), Bob Woolley (Operations), Naoyuki Inoue (Product Management), Junichiro Akanuma (Retail Sales), John Eland (Strategy and Corporate Development) and Masayuki Inoue (System Development).







NTT Ltd. said it will provide clients will have access to full-stack technology solutions (from data center and network infrastructure to applications) and full-lifecycle services (from consultancy to fit-out services to ongoing management) with end-to-end managed services.“We understand the core challenges our clients grapple with today as they move along the road of digital transformation,” said Ryuichi Matsuo, Executive Vice President for NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers division. “Having one data center partner covering their global requirements makes it easier for clients to reach their business objectives, in a time where huge growth in cloud and data usage is creating a growing demand for data center capacity. So, we are bringing together our global data center businesses into one entity, offering a comprehensive end-to-end stack of data center solutions and services to support our clients’ demands.”In the U.S., the global data centers platform has operations in key markets such as Ashburn (VA), Sacramento (CA) and Dallas (TX), with expansion plans already in place for Silicon Valley (CA), Chicago (IL) and Hillsboro (OR). In APAC, the platform locations include Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Singapore, Cyberjaya, Bangkok and Jakarta. In EMEA, locations include London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Vienna, Zurich, Madrid, and Johannesburg. In India, NTT Ltd. has significant data center operations in Mumbai, Bangalore, Noida, and Chennai.