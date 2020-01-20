NTT DOCOMO tests 5G transparent metasurface

NTT DOCOMO is testing a prototype transparent dynamic metasurface using 28 GHz 5G radio signals.



The new metasurface, which was developed in collaboration with global glass manufacturer AGC Inc., achieves dynamic manipulation of radio-wave reflection and penetration in a highly transparent package suitable for unobtrusive use in the windows of buildings and vehicles as well as on billboards. AGC manufactured the optically transparent metasurface using microfabrication techniques, based on a theoretical model proposed and designed by DOCOMO.



NTT DOCOMO said the metasurface can manipulate radio waves in accordance with the specific installation environment, particularly in locations not suited to the installation of base stations, such as built-up areas or in indoor areas where reception needs to be blocked selectively, such as in high-security areas.The metasurface consists of a large number of sub-wavelength unit cells placed in a periodic arrangement on a two-dimensional surface covered with a glass substrate. Moving the glass substrate slightly enables dynamic control of radio waves in three modes: full penetration of incident radio waves, partial reflection of incident radio waves and full reflection of all radio waves. Compared to conventional methods using semiconductors, this new design offers two advantages: it allows dynamic control while maintaining transparency of the window and it facilitates enlargement of the substrate.The prototype transparent dynamic metasurface will be presented during DOCOMO Open House 2020, which will take place in the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex in Tokyo this week.