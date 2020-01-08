NTT DOCOMO and MobiledgeX to conduct MEC demo

NTT DOCOMO and MobiledgeX will jointly conduct a proof of concept (PoC) in Tokyo on January 22–24 to verify a solution that leverages multi-access edge computing (MEC) for the worldwide distribution of applications.



In the PoC, a “markerless” augmented-reality (AR) application based on the Edge Realities platform offered by 1000 realities, a Poland-based software studio, will be distributed to the MEC platform, DOCOMO Open Innovation Cloud, connected to 5G and LTE networks operated by DOCOMO in Japan. Edge Realities uses space-recognition technology to superimpose AR content on real objects and large spaces without using place markers. Thanks to outsourcing all computation to the MEC platform and its low-latency network, Edge Realities will be fully hardware agnostic and useable on hardware that does not have native AR capabilities. The MEC platform will enable the content to be positioned in space and displayed, without any time lag. Tanseisha Co., Ltd. and DOCOMO Innovations, Inc. will support the PoC. The event will take place in the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex in Tokyo.



MobiledgeX’s solution offers a developer portal site for distributing applications to MEC infrastructure, such as servers and storage systems, located on the edges of mobile operator networks that are close to customers in markets overseas.



DOCOMO and MobiledgeX aim to collaborate on a range of 5G solutions for the global market, which will be distributed in cooperation with partners in Japan and other countries.



https://mobiledgex.com/press-releases/2020/01/08/ntt-docomo-and-mobiledgex-demonstrate-worldwide-distribution-of-5g-applications-in-japan



