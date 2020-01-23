NTT DOCOMO aims for 6G in 2030

NTT DOCOMO published a white paper outlining its ambition to launch 6G commercial services by 2030.





the achievement of a combination of advances in connectivity, including ultra-high speed, large capacity and low latency

the pioneering of new frequency bands, including terahertz frequencies

the expansion of communication coverage in the sky, at sea and in space

the provision of ultra-low-energy and ultra-low-cost communications

the ensuring of highly reliable communications

the capability of massive device-connectivity and sensing









The white paper summarizes the related technical concepts and the expected diverse use cases of evolving 5G and new 6G communication technologies, as well as the technology components and performance targets. DOCOMO has 6G research and development programs underway. In 2018, the company conducted successful radio wave propagation experiments at frequencies of up to 150 GHz, levels which are expected to enable the much faster and larger-capacity communications that 6G will require.DOCOMO said it will continue to enhance the ultra-high-speed, large-capacity, ultra-reliable, low-latency and massive device-connectivity capabilities of 5G technology. It will continue its research into and development of 5G evolution and 6G technology, aiming to realize technological advances including: