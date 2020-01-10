Netskope has opened a dedicated data centre in Johannesburg, South Africa as part of its ongoing strategy to ensure its real-time security solutions for cloud and web.
Netskope new South African PoP further extends the company’s NewEdge infrastructure, which is a global security network that enables Netskope’s security cloud to deliver real-time, cloud-native security without the traditional performance vs security trade-off.
Friday, January 10, 2020
Netskope opens cloud security data center in South Africa
Friday, January 10, 2020 South Africa
Netskope has opened a dedicated data centre in Johannesburg, South Africa as part of its ongoing strategy to ensure its real-time security solutions for cloud and web.