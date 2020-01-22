NETSCOUT brings its next gen DDoS protection for Service Providers

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS introduced a new solution for delivering DDoS visibility and protection for service providers and large enterprises. Arbor Sightline with Sentinel combines core ARBOR NETWORKS and NETSCOUT Layer 7 technologies with intelligent analytics, machine learning, and automation.



“A majority of the world’s internet service providers, along with data center operators and large network operators, rely on NETSCOUT Arbor solutions for advanced DDoS protection,” said Tom Lyons, vice president of product management, NETSCOUT. "Sightline with Sentinel significantly builds upon NETSCOUT’s Smart Data technology, which uses its patented Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology leveraging Layer 7 visibility and intelligent analytics to deliver smart visibility and detection that identifies application-layer threats at Terabit scale. NETSCOUT is the first to deliver inter-provider signaling to give ISPs and large network operators the means to coordinate their attack response. Also, Sightline with Sentinel provides orchestrated mitigation that allows the network to play an active role as a defense shield to block threats closer to the network’s edge, enabling next-generation always-on, value-added services.”



For ISPs, Sightline with Sentinel leverages NETSCOUT Smart Data to provide service- and application-layer visibility, augmenting flow data to deliver additional insight and enabling OTT service analysis and content delivery optimization across complex, high-scale networks. Using Layer 7 visibility, Sightline with Sentinel will provide ISPs with a deep understanding of the services their customers use, as well as allow them to detect a broader range of application-layer threats to enable a new breed of visibility and security value-added services.



Through inter-provider signaling, Sightline with Sentinel allows for sharing of attack data between ISPs and large network operators regionally and across the globe. The new inter-provider signaling function allows these network operators to share their attack data and proactively coordinate defense against DDoS attacks, stopping them nearer to their source.



