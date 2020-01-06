NeoPhotonics ships 400G-capable CFP2-DCO module

NeoPhotonics has begun shipments of its 400G capable ClearLight CFP2-DCO transceiver for end customer trials.



The company says its transceiver module enables as much as 32 Terabits of capacity per fiber – significantly higher than today’s 200G CFP2-DCO capacity or the emerging 400G CFP2-DCO capacity. This is achieved by using internal optics that can support 80 channels of 64 Gbaud data at 75 GHz wavelength channel spacing combined with the latest generation of 7 nm node DSP (digital signal processing) technology for superior OSNR and power consumption. This new product effectively increases the capacity of an optical fiber by as much as 50 percent over standard systems at comparable distances.



NeoPhotonics ClearLight CFP2-DCO module incorporates its new extended tuning range Ultra-Narrow Linewidth Tunable C++ LASERTM. Micro-ITLA. It also features the company’s leading high bandwidth 64 Gbaud C++ ICRTM Receiver and C++ CDMTM Modulator. This module supports tuning across the full “Super C-band” and provides up to 50 percent more spectrum and resulting capacity than standard modules.



The ClearLight CFP2-DCO module tunes to 75 GHz spaced wavelength channels when operating at 64 Gbaud and 16 QAM to support 400G transmission in 400ZR and 400ZR+ modes for Cloud DCI and metro telecom applications. NeoPhotonics also provides arrayed waveguide gratings for multiplexing and de-multiplexing with 75GHz channel spacings and filter responses optimized for 64 Gbaud coherent signals, including for “Super C-band” use.



For Long Haul and Regional applications, this CFP2-DCO module utilizes 64 Gbaud and QPSK modulation to deliver 200G per wavelength transmission. This is made possible by an industry-leading OSNR of less than 14 dB and enhanced performance to enable substantially longer reaches than standard 32 Gbaud, 16 QAM systems. If the application requires that a 50 GHz channel wavelength spacing be used, this CFP2-DCO module can tune over 120 channels and operate at 200G with an OSNR of less than 16 dB, again substantially better than today’s standard CFP2-DCO transceivers. The module is compliant with the OIF-CFP2-DCO-01.0-Implementation Agreement and has a superior watt per gigabit performance. The module will also be available in standard C-band tuning range for applications that do not require the significantly higher capacity per fiber that this module enables.



"This new module joins our ClearLightTM CFP-DCO transceiver line, which has been shipping since 2017, and is our first in a series of DCO Modules for 400G transmission and providing the benefits of extended C++ tuning range. We are pleased to announce these initial shipments of our ClearLight CFP2-DCO coherent transceiver modules to customers," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "This new series will utilize our leading 64 Gbaud Silicon Photonics or Indium Phosphide PICs, together with our new Tunable C++ LASER Micro-ITLA. This will increase the capacity and distance performance in a network well above that available in systems today," concluded Mr. Jenks.



https://www.neophotonics.com/press-releases/?newsId=11386