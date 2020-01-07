MYHSM brings Payment Hardware Security to Equinix

MYHSM, which offers Payment Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) as a Service, will host its equipment on Platform Equinix and use Equinix connectivity services.



Equinix operates over 200 data centers around the world with access to all Tier 1 Network routes and with a 99.9999% uptime record.



MYHSM that Equinix data centers are certified to PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) meaning that payments organisations across the world can now secure their transactions by connecting to MYHSM’s PCI PIN certified service with high levels of performance, security, and reliability, in a fully PCI-compliant environment.



John Cragg, CEO at MYHSM, commented: “MYHSM is delighted to be working with Equinix, which is a real enabler for the payments industry. We are now partners with the global leader in interconnection as well as with Thales, the global leader in Payment HSMs. These partnerships put us in pole position to meet not only the existing demand for Payment HSM as a Service but also the explosive growth being generated by the dash for the cloud which is happening all around us."



https://myhsm.com