MTN Uganda demos 5G Stand Alone with ZTE

MTN Uganda launched the first 5G Stand-Alone (SA) network in East Africa in partnership with ZTE.



MTN Uganda showcased a high-speed 5G SA network under the 60 MHz spectrum bandwidth with an actual rate of more than 1.494 Gbps.



The set-up uses ZTE’s end-to-end 5G equipment, including Common Core, to achieve the complete separation of the signaling plane and the data plane without relying on the existing LTE core network EPC. Furthermore, the network can further support typical 5G applications, including uRLLC and mMTC, through a smooth upgrade.



In addition, ZTE also presented its end-to-end commercialized 5G solutions, including the 5G Common Core, Beyond 100G Transmission, 5G Flexhaul, 5G New Radio and Big Video, as well as its 5G terminal devices, such as Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphones, 5G indoor and outdoor routers.



"ZTE is very keen on sharing new technologies with MTN,” said Bill Yi, Vice President at ZTE. “We have been constantly enhancing our 5G capabilities and have become a core supplier of end-to-end solutions in the global ICT industry.”



ZTE notes that it has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts to date.