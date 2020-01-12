MPLS SDN NFV World : Announcing the Programme

The 22nd Edition of the MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress will take place from 31st March to 3rd April 2020. Here is a summary of the programme.





AI and 5G Impact for Networks: Status & Perspectives

The 2020 agenda covers (1) the impact of AI and 5G on IP/MPLS networks; (2) whether SD-WAN and MPLS are complementary technologies; (3) current encoding options for SR; (4) the impact of 5G and IoT on IP networks; (6) how far disaggregation must go; (7) AIOps: evolution or revolution?



The 1 st plenary session will be shared with the Third Edition of the AI Net conference.

The Sessions: Disaggregation, Service Assurance, AI, Segment Routing, SD-WAN, 5G Architectures, Network Slicing, Automation Track 1 of the conference covers in detail the recent evolutions and perspectives of Segment Routing. Also addressed: the SD-WAN phenomenon and the global path to its deployment at scale, including Automation aspects. Track 2 addresses 5G and its impact on the connectivity network as well as Network Slicing challenges, NFV and IP/Optical integration. Track 3 explores AI/ML potential for network operations, Reinforcement Learning and Self Healing Networks. A Strong Presence of Service Providers and OTTs As in previous years, the agenda benefits from numerous contributions from SPs and OTTs. Verizon, Orange, Telefonica, BT, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Telia, Turk Telekom, SFR, Telecom Argentina, China Mobile, Colt, Line Corporation, Charter, Brazilian National Research Network will describe their current deployments and explain their expectations.