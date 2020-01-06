Mobily Saudi Arabia picks Ericsson for 5G

Mobily Saudi Arabia has selected Ericsson for 5G. An agreement signed at Mobily's Riyadh headquarters covers the deployment of Ericsson products and solutions spanning transport, core, charging and billing and radio access - including 5G products from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Mobily said the agreement will support its drive to empower Saudi Arabia’s government and private sectors towards digital transformation, as well as accelerating the deployment of digital services, and expanding Internet of Things (IoT) usage.





