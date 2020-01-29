Microsoft Azure grew at 62% annual clip in Q4

Revenue for Microsoft Azure rose 62% yoy in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a year earlier.



Overall, Microsoft reported 4Q19 revenue of $36.9 billion, up 14% yoy. Operating income was $13.9 billion, up 35% yoy. Net income was $11.6 billion, up 38% GAAP and 36% non-GAAP.



“We are innovating across every layer of our differentiated technology stack and leading in key secular areas that are critical to our customers’ success,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “Along with our expanding opportunity, we are working to ensure the technology we build is inclusive, trusted and creates a more sustainable world, so every person and every organization can benefit.”



Highlights:



Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $11.8 billion and increased 17% (up 19% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:





Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 16% (up 18% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 27% (up 30% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 19% (up 20% in constant currency) with continued growth in Office 365 Consumer subscribers to 37.2 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 24% (up 26% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 12% (up 15% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 42% (up 45% in constant currency)

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 30% (up 32% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 62% (up 64% in constant currency)

Enterprise Services revenue increased 6% (up 7% in constant currency)

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 25% (up 27% in constant currency)

Surface revenue increased 6% (up 8% in constant currency)

Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 6% (up 7% in constant currency)

Xbox content and services revenue decreased 11% (down 9% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $11.9 billion and increased 27% (up 28% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13.2 billion and increased 2% (up 3% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:Windows OEM revenue increased 18% (up 18% in constant currency)