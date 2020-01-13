Mellanox supplies 200G HDR InfiniBand to ECMWF

Mellanox Technologies will supply its 200 Gigabit HDR InfiniBand to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) to accelerate their new world-leading supercomputer, which is based on Atos’ latest BullSequana XH2000 technology.



ECMWF's new supercomputer will be one of the world’s most powerful meteorological supercomputers, supporting weather forecasting and prediction researchers from over 30 countries across Europe. The new platform, utilizing HDR InfiniBand, will enable running nearly 2 times higher-resolution probabilistic weather forecasts in under an hour, improving the ability to monitor and predict increasingly severe weather phenomena and enable European countries to take proactive precautions to protect lives and property.



“We are proud to have our 200 Gigabit HDR InfiniBand solutions accelerate one of the most powerful meteorological services supercomputers in the world, at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. “Climate and weather simulations are compute and data intensive, and require the most advanced interconnect technology to ensure fast and accurate results. HDR InfiniBand includes multiple data acceleration and analysis engines, making it the leading technology for such applications. We look forward to continuing work with ECMWF and Atos, to develop the supercomputing capabilities needed for even more accurate and complex simulations in the future.”