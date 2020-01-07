MEF certifies the first MEF 3.0 SD-WAN tech vendors

MEF announced the first technology vendors certified to support MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services: Nuage Networks from Nokia, Versa Networks, and Infovista.



This certification enables service and technology providers to validate the conformance of their services and products to the industry-leading SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services (MEF 70) global standard. MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification tests the service attributes and requirements defined in MEF 70 and described in detail in the upcoming MEF SD-WAN Certification Test Requirements (MEF 90) standard. Customers who purchase MEF 3.0 certified solutions now can have greater confidence that they have met the highest levels of performance established by MEF – the world's defining authority for standardized network services.



“SD-WAN is gaining incredible excitement and momentum for empowering digital transformation,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “We congratulate Nuage Networks, Versa Networks, and Infovista for achieving MEF 3.0 certification and demonstrating that they are a standards-based partner for service providers developing SD-WAN services. We look forward to continued momentum with the MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification program, including the announcement of our first group of certified service providers later this quarter.”



http://www.mef.net