MACOM posts quarterly revenue of $119 million

MACOM Technology Solutions reported quarterly revenue of $119.1 million, a decrease of 21.0% compared to $150.7 million in the previous year fiscal first quarter and an increase of 6.1% compared to $112.2 million in the prior fiscal quarter. Gross margin was 48.9%, compared to 50.8% in the previous year fiscal first quarter and 47.2% in the prior fiscal quarter. Net loss was $28.4 million, or $0.43 loss per diluted share, compared to net loss of $23.4 million, or $0.44 loss per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal first quarter and net income of $10.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.



“Q1 was a solid start to our fiscal year,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our new organization and engineering leadership is having a positive impact on product development.”