Luxshare-ICT and Inphi demo 800G OSFP over copper

Luxshare-ICT and Inphi are showcasing 800G OSFP over copper at the DesignCon 2020 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California.



The demonstration shows how Inphi’s new SerDes IP solution, Capella, can robustly drive the 800G Luxshare copper cables with exceptional BER performance.



“We are extremely excited in our joint demo with Inphi. The Capella IP can easily drive the passive cable for total channel loss <= 35dB. When we integrate other Inphi 100 Gbps PAM4 retimer in our OSFP copper cables, the solution will enable long reach beyond 35dB. The technology can robustly drive our 800G copper cables with exceptional BER performance. Our ongoing collaboration with Inphi brings solutions to the market to address industry-wide challenges,” said Henning Hansen, VP of Global Sales at Luxshare-ICT.



“Having the ability to drive 100Gbps across cost efficient copper cabling is critical for broadening the market penetration for 100Gbps across the data center. At DesignCon 2020, Luxshare and Inphi will be showcasing the new Inphi Capella 112Gbps SERDES IP driving 800Gbps high performance copper cable products,” said Kumaran Siva, AVP, Networking Interconnect, Inphi.





