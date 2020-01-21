Liquid Telecom to launch 5G wholesale roaming in South Africa

Liquid Telecom is preparing to launch a 5G wholesale roaming service in South Africa. Liquid Telecom will use its 3.5GHz spectrum asset to build the 5G network and provide nationwide 5G wholesale services to the market early in 2020.



The 5G wholesale network will also help accelerate the evolution of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in South Africa.



“This is a milestone moment for Liquid Telecom South Africa,” said Nic Rudnick, Group CEO. “Our wholesale operating partners can exploit our new ultra-fast 5G roaming network to build the next generation of communications and make innovation possible, anytime, anywhere. 5G will facilitate real-time remote collaboration, improved business efficiency and lower costs – ultimately driving growth in the South African economy.”



“This breakthrough 5G wholesale service will create innovation in every aspect of South African society and industry,” says Strive Masiyiwa, Chairman, Liquid Telecom. “For the first time, mobile network operators and ISPs will have open access to Liquid Telecom’s new 5G mobile network. The launch of the service also underscores Liquid Telecom’s vision to bring high-speed connectivity to everyone.”