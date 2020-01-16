Keysight adds 5G channel emulation

Keysight Technologies introduced new 5G channel emulation capabilities that enable the deployment of seamless connectivity and end-user experiences.



Keysight’s PROPSIM FS16 channel emulation solution enables users to verify the performance of 5G new radio (NR) devices with support for ultra-wide bandwidths in mmWave frequency spectrum, beamforming technology and multiple-antenna configurations. The new 5G channel emulation helps chipset and device makers validate the real-world performance of 5G designs using MIMO and massive MIMO antenna technology for high data rate applications. The solution is housed in a compact and modular benchtop 5G NR radio frequency (RF) channel emulator with scalable fading capacity and intuitive software tools.



“Keysight’s new RF channel emulation solution enables a connected ecosystem to cost-effectively accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative 5G devices used to deliver superior end-user experiences,” said Janne Kolu, director of Keysight’s channel emulation solutions. “Our comprehensive 5G channel emulation portfolio uniquely offers consistent fading capabilities across the device workflow to support cost-effective debugging, optimization and performance validation.”



Keysight’s PROPSIM FS16 key features and benefits:

A scalable number of fading channels (from 2 to 1024) to create an affordable path towards testing a wide range of MIMO designs.

Support for realistic bi-directional fading to verify the up- and downlink of a device.

A unidirectional fading capability that focuses the fading capacity on the downlink for efficient testing of the device receiver. This leads to cost-effective, yet comprehensive support of MIMO over-the-air (OTA) test requirements specified by 3GPP.





