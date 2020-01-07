John Chambers recruits Pankaj Patel to venture firm

JC2 Ventures, a venture capital established by former Cisco CEO John Chambers, appointed Pankaj Patel as Partner and Chief Strategy Officer.



Patel previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Cisco Systems, where he was responsible for running and growing multi-billion-dollar products and businesses across service provider and enterprise market segments. He reported to the CEO as the engineering head of the company’s $36.8 billion product and solution portfolio and drove the business and technology strategy across Cisco’s Routing, Switching, Wireless, Security, Mobility, Video, Collaboration, Data Center and Cloud offerings, delivered by a global team of more than 28,000 engineers. Pankaj was also responsible for defining the priorities and investment allocation of $6 billion in R&D spend annually.



“After working with Pankaj for more than 20 years, I am thrilled to have him join the JC2 Ventures team as Partner and Chief Strategy Officer,” said John Chambers, Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures and former Executive Chairman and CEO of Cisco.



