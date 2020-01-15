Intro to NTT's Innovation Optical & Wireless Network

Networking infrastructure is sure to evolve quickly during the 2020s.
To download the NTT Technology Report for Smart World
https://www.ntt.co.jp/RD/e/techtrend/pdf/NTT_TRFSW_S_E.pdf
For more great insights from top thought leaders and access to free market reports visit https://nginfrastructure.com/
This is the first video in our new NG Infrastructure Insights YouTube channel.
Please subscribe to our YouTube channel for more great insights from top thought leaders.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwhbHqzfZklZl3hbLyL36A