Intro to NTT's Innovation Optical & Wireless Network

Networking infrastructure is sure to evolve quickly during the 2020s.

Kazuhiro Gomi, CEO of NTT Research, introduces the Innovative Optical & Wireless Network (IOWN), a new vision for an all-photonic core network enhanced by quantum technology and breakthroughs in privacy and security.

https://www.ntt.co.jp/RD/e/techtrend/pdf/NTT_TRFSW_S_E.pdf

