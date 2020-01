Intro to NTT's Innovation Optical & Wireless Network

Networking infrastructure is sure to evolve quickly during the 2020s.





Kazuhiro Gomi, CEO of NTT Research, introduces the Innovative Optical & Wireless Network (IOWN), a new vision for an all-photonic core network enhanced by quantum technology and breakthroughs in privacy and security.