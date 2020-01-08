Intel says Mobileye is its fastest growing business

At CES 2020, Mobileye revealed new growth metrics, including more than 54 million EyeQ chips shipped to date. 2019 was another record year for the company, with sales close to $1 billion driven by significant growth in the ADAS market.







Intel said Mobileye is now its fastest-growing business. Intel acquired Mobileye in 2017.In his annual CES address, Intel Senior Vice President and Mobileye CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua discussed "VIDAR,” Mobileye’s unique solution for achieving outputs akin to lidar using only camera sensors. In addition, he detailed how Mobileye achieves pixel-level scene segmentation that can be used to detect tiny fragments of road users such as wheelchairs, open vehicle doors and more, as well as the ways in which Mobileye technology turns two-dimensional sensors into 3D understanding.