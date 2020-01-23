Intel posts strong Q4 as revenue rises 8%

Intel reported record fourth-quarter revenue of $20.2 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year. Full-year revenue was a record $72.0 billion, up 2 percent YoY. Fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) was $1.58 ($1.52 on a non-GAAP basis).





Data Center Group (DCG) revenue grew 19 percent YoY in the fourth quarter, driven by robust demand from cloud service provider customers and a continued strong mix of high-performance 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Intel acquired Habana Labs in the fourth quarter, strengthening its artificial intelligence portfolio for the data center.

Internet of Things Group (IOTG) revenue was up 13 percent on strength in retail and transportation.

Mobileye achieved record revenue, up 31 percent YoY on increasing ADAS adoption.

Intel's memory business (NSG) was up 10 percent YoY on continued NAND and Intel Optane™ bit growth.

PSG fourth-quarter revenue was down 17 percent YoY.

PC-centric business (CCG) was up 2 percent on higher modem sales and desktop platform volumes. Major PC manufacturers have introduced 44 systems featuring the new, 10nm-based 10th Gen Intel Core processors (previously referred to as "Ice Lake"), and momentum continues to build for Project Athena.

“In 2019, we gained share in an expanded addressable market that demands more performance to process, move and store data,” said Bob Swan, Intel CEO. “One year into our long-term financial plan, we have outperformed our revenue and EPS expectations. Looking ahead, we are investing to win the technology inflections of the future, play a bigger role in the success of our customers and increase shareholder returns."Some highlights: