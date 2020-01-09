Inphi milestone: 100,000 COLORZ silicon photonics PAM4 units shipped

Inphi noted a company milestone -- the shipment of more than 100,000 COLORZ units, its Silicon Photonics PAM4 platform solution for 80km DWDM connectivity in a QSFP28 form factor.



Inphi said its unique approach in integrating PAM4 CMOS with silicon photonics enables the platform to achieve a 60% in cost and a 75% in power savings. Accomplishing the COLORZ ramp to 100k within a span of only three years also validates the network inflection point in the adoption of switch pluggable DWDM optics.



Initially developed for the requirements of Microsoft, the COLORZ platform solution has now been deployed by more than 40 network operators, ranging from wireless carriers to military and educational networks. The operational simplicity combined with the economic value proposition continues to drive the adoption of COLORZ in the market place.



“We are excited to announce this milestone as its both an extraordinary achievement for the DCI market and for Inphi,” said Dr. Ford Tamer, Chief Executive Officer at Inphi. “This significant accomplishment underscores Inphi’s commitment to delivering technological innovations that dramatically increase the speed of data movement between data centers and help reduce total cost of ownership for cloud network operators.”



Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp. said, “Inphi shares our vision for DCI connectivity and we applaud their achievement of a significant milestone. Inphi’s COLORZ platform has been an important contributor to Microsoft’s high bandwidth metro design, to help enable greater cloud performance in a highly scalable solution.”



