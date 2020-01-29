Inphi intros its 2nd gen 112Gbps SerDes in 7nm

Inphi released its second-generation, high performance 112Gbps SerDes IP solution in 7nm.



Inphi said its new Capella SerDes IP is designed to ensure high performance across the most demanding environments for network connectivity and data transmission.



The announcement builds on Inphi’s track record of having shipped over a million 56Gbps and 112Gbps ports to date.



“Delivering the next generation of SerDes IP technology is a significant milestone for Inphi and for the industry, as we enable ASIC and silicon product vendors to take advantage of our state-of-the-art Capella solution,” said Kumaran Siva, AVP, Networking Interconnect, Inphi. “With our 56Gbps Syrma IP and our new next-generation 112Gbps Capella IP offering, we are raising the bar for what is possible in networking and AI applications.”



