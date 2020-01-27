Iguazio raises $24M for its data science platform

Iguazio, a start-up based in Herzliya, Israel, raised $24 million in funding for its data science platform for real time machine learning applications.



The Iguazio data science platform helps data scientists create real-time AI applications while working within their chosen machine learning stack.



The funding was was led by INCapital Ventures, with participation from existing and new investors, including Pitango, Verizon Ventures, Magma Venture Partners, Samsung SDS, Kensington Capital Partners, Plaza Ventures and Silverton Capital Ventures.“This is a pivotal time for AI. Our platform helps data scientists push the limits of their real-time AI applications and see their impact in real business environments,” said Asaf Somekh, co-founder and CEO of Iguazio. “With support from INCapital, Kensington Capital Partners, and our other investors, we are ready to expand our international team and reach our ambitious goals.”