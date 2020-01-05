ICANN and Verisign amend .COM registry agreement

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and VeriSign, which operates two of the 13 global internet root servers and provides registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, reached a proposed agreement to amend the .COM Registry Agreement (RA). In addition, ICANN and Verisign announced a new proposed framework for working together on initiatives related to the security, stability and resiliency of the Domain Name System (DNS) in the form of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) between the two organizations.



ICANN facilitates the coordination of the 12 operators of the 13 authoritative root servers. These root servers are the foundation of the DNS.Verisign noted that its operation of the .COM TLD is governed by two separate agreements: the .COM RA, and the Cooperative Agreement between Verisign and the U.S. Department of Commerce.http://www.Verisign.comhttp://www.icann.org