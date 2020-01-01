Huawei tops US$122B in 2019 revenue, up 18% yoy

Huawei generated 2019 revenue of approximately 850 billion Chinese yuan (US$122 billion), up 18% over 2018, according to a New Year's message from Eric Xu, Rotating Chairman of the company.



More than 700 cities and 228 Fortune Global 500 companies have chosen Huawei as their digital transformation partner.

Huawei shipped 240 million smartphones during 2019.

The company will engage in an all-out effort to develop an ecosystem for Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) outside of China.

For 2020, survival is the top priority of the company, writes Xu, as Huawei remains of the U.S. government's "Entity List" and downward pressure on the global economy has intensified. He expects the US government to "continue to suppress the development of leading technology – a challenging environment for Huawei to survive and thrive."Some key points of Xu's New Year message:https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/special-release/new-year-message-2020