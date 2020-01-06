HPE’s StoreFabric M-Series Ethernet Switches run Cumulus Linux

Cumulus Networks Partners with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Deliver Open Storage Networking Platforms for the Modern Data Center

HPE will feature Cumulus Linux and NetQ with all HPE storage networking products



Cumulus Networks and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are working together on open, highly automated and scalable storage networking for data centers.



Specifically, HPE’s StoreFabric M-Series Ethernet Switches will run Cumulus Linux and NetQ, delivering a flexible networking fabric that is predictable, scalable and reliable.



"Many modern data centers feature all-flash storage architectures designed to meet the needs of high-performance applications, but what’s often limited these applications from reaching their true potential was networking," said Josh Leslie, CEO of Cumulus Networks. "The combination of Cumulus Linux and NetQ with HPE’s M-Series Ethernet Switches now provides organizations a more open, flexible networking fabric that is predictable, scalable, and reliable to help drive businesses forward."



"Storage networks built on M-series switches deliver high levels of performance and ultra-low latency," said Marty Lans, General Manager Storage Connectivity, HPE. "Adding Cumulus Linux and NetQ to the M-series now provides enterprises with greater network flexibility, increased scale, and deeper levels of automation making this a compelling solution for Ethernet Storage Fabrics."